GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 3,480.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 488,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,702,000 after buying an additional 474,622 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Raymond James by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,580,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,972,000 after acquiring an additional 378,033 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 820.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 176,210 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,548,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,468,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,966,000 after purchasing an additional 138,075 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.36.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF stock opened at $129.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $91.67 and a 12-month high of $131.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

