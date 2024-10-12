GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 45,832 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 762.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after buying an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLDR opened at $193.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.23. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.38.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

