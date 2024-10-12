Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

LNT stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

