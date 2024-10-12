Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,012,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,690.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 334,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 316,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 38,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $96.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average is $79.16.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

