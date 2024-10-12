Brookstone Capital Management Sells 7,481 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.83% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 21.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of BATS:UJAN opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

