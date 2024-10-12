Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 33.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

UOCT stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

