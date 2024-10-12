Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $97.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average is $90.88. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $98.46.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.