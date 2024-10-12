The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,793 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 869.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Boeing Stock Up 3.0 %

Boeing stock opened at $151.05 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $146.26 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

