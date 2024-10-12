Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,083,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,578,000 after purchasing an additional 134,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE EVRG opened at $59.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 80.06%.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,132.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,132.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

