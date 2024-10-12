Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.59 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 112.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,489 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 1.00% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 2.9% during the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 85.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BDEC opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

