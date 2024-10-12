Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.66 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,247.5% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,667 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IFRA opened at $47.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.