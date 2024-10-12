Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,113 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 134.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after buying an additional 3,132,960 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 33.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after buying an additional 3,063,318 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,698,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $324,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $113.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.03. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.92 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.