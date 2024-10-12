Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,601,000 after buying an additional 1,593,703 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,189,000 after acquiring an additional 312,321 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,698,000 after purchasing an additional 67,235 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,713,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $249.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $249.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

