Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 (BATS:AJUL)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 (BATS:AJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Separately, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 during the third quarter worth $293,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 Trading Up 0.3 %

AJUL opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.51.

