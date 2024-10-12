Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.10% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 49,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 261,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 33,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.07. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $42.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

