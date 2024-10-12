Brookstone Capital Management Sells 202 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.01 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $100.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average of $99.97.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

