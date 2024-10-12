Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.8% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 67.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.8% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average of $97.15. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $68.54 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The firm has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

