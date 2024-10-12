Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 1,586 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS UFEB opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $99.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

