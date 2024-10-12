Brookstone Capital Management Buys 1,067 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $1,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,049,268,000 after buying an additional 1,227,031 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $26,358,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $4,069,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $41.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

