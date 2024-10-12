Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Aflac by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Aflac by 1.3% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Aflac by 3.7% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Aflac by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 32,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.83.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

