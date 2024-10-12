Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 62,867 Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $35.44 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

