Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,481 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $30.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

