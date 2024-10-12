Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,771 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 1.07% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJUL. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 72,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 37,476 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 4th quarter valued at $3,208,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Designs Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 1st quarter worth $2,254,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:TJUL opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $27.63.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.