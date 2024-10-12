Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $335,000 Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in FOX by 74.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 65.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of FOX by 9.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 712,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 62,920 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

