Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,151,000. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

HACK opened at $71.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.06. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $71.99.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

