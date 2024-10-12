Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,418,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV opened at $110.33 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.32.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

