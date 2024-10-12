Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 135 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 219,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.02.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 107.46%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

