Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 311,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 84,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

