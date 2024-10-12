Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,113 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 24.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $1,288,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.0% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 57,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $1,274,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TWLO opened at $70.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.88. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.52.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,236.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,236.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $119,013.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,745.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $3,388,596. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

