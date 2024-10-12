Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 665 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $46.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

