Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $547,000 Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.21.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

TAP opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.