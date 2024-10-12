Atomi Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $256.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.65.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

