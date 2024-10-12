SG Americas Securities LLC Has $928,000 Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,295,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $109.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.36 and a 200-day moving average of $101.54. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $129.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

