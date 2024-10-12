Diversified Trust Co Has $283,000 Stock Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,629 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in TriMas were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TriMas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,393,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,258,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,867,000 after buying an additional 43,423 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,102,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,095,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,745,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in TriMas by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriMas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday.

TriMas Price Performance

TRS opened at $26.00 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.63 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. TriMas’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

TriMas Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.