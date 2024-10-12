F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in F5 were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 9,100.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 by 49.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of F5 from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.56.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $222.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.61. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.45 and a 1-year high of $224.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,229.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $283,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,262.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $88,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,229.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,871 shares of company stock worth $1,575,855. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

