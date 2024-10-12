Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth approximately $7,708,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 508,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,025,000 after acquiring an additional 62,282 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,740,000.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $87.19 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KOF

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.