Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 65,783 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 121.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,783 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Kearny Financial worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 101.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 715,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kearny Financial by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 798,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 471,155 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 98,643 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Kearny Financial by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 177,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 98,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 109.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 184,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 96,628 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Price Performance

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Kearny Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Kearny Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Activity at Kearny Financial

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $37,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,684. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

