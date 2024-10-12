Atomi Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,760 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of CGXU opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $27.52.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

