eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,065 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,649 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $492,657,000 after purchasing an additional 189,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 12.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $404,879,000 after purchasing an additional 838,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in eBay by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $361,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,941 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.40. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,852,008.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,666. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.