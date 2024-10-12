Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $393,000 in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,858.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,470,000 after acquiring an additional 616,301 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,850,000 after acquiring an additional 401,152 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11,107.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after acquiring an additional 349,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,050,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,740,387,000 after acquiring an additional 348,852 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 122.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 551,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after buying an additional 303,207 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.7 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.75 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

