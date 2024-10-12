Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $394,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.2 %

ADM opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

