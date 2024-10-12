CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Increased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 500.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 23,290 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 69.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 55,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $1,118,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,730.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 394,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 372,870 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $121.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $125.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

