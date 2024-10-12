16,183 Shares in Cambria Tactical Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:TYLD) Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tactical Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:TYLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Separately, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tactical Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,010,000.

Shares of TYLD opened at $25.20 on Friday. Cambria Tactical Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35.

About Cambria Tactical Yield ETF

The Cambria Tactical Yield ETF (TYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that tactically allocates between fixed income securities and US T-Bills based on yield spreads. The fund may invest in bonds of any credit rating and maturity issued by governments and corporations from around the globe TYLD was launched on Jan 4, 2024 and is issued by Cambria.

