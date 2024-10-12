Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBRE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,512,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,300,000 after buying an additional 58,416 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBRE opened at $98.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.22 and its 200 day moving average is $90.80. The company has a market cap of $903.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

