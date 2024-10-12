Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at $82,100.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,226.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

