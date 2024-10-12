Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vista Energy by 5,683.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Vista Energy by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vista Energy by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VIST opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.79. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $52.47.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $396.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.46 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 33.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

