Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,804,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,153,000 after purchasing an additional 770,007 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,526,000 after purchasing an additional 713,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,239,000 after purchasing an additional 592,113 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV opened at $76.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

