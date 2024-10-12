Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $445,000 Stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in POSCO during the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 50.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 25.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the second quarter valued at about $221,000.

POSCO Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average is $68.55. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.03.

About POSCO

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.91%. Equities research analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

