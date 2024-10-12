3,832 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Datadog by 80.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Datadog by 32.3% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 19.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $129.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 288.47, a P/E/G ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $4,189,958.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,489,660.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,574 shares of company stock worth $41,291,591. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

