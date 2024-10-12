Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DOG opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. ProShares Short Dow30 has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

